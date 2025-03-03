Praveg and IHCL Unite for Bangaram Island Luxury Resort

Hospitality services provider Praveg Ltd has announced a new partnership with Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) for the management of its Bangaram Island resort in Lakshadweep. This strategic collaboration will see IHCL's renowned management expertise applied to Praveg's 'Praveg Atoll' property, now to be branded under IHCL's SeleQtions line.

The move comes as part of Praveg's vision to blend luxury with sustainability, ensuring guests enjoy top-tier hospitality while preserving the island's natural beauty. Praveg Ltd Chairman Vishnukumar Patel emphasized that IHCL's commitment to luxury and sustainability aligns with the company's goals for the resort.

IHCL will assume full operational control, offering personalized services such as gourmet dining, spa treatments, and bespoke activities, enhancing the guest experience. The partnership is expected to increase the resort's occupancy through IHCL's extensive global marketing and loyalty programs, attracting a high-end clientele.

(With inputs from agencies.)