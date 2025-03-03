Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Budget 2025-26: Transforming Bastar into a Development Model

The Chhattisgarh government's Rs 1.65 lakh crore budget focuses on transforming Naxal-affected Bastar through security, education, infrastructure, and tourism enhancements. Key plans include a Special Operations Group for security, significant investment in infrastructure, and promoting local culture through tourism initiatives like the Homestay Policy and tribal sports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 03-03-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 14:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Chhattisgarh government has unveiled its 2025-26 budget, allocating Rs 1.65 lakh crore with a significant focus on the development of Bastar, a region once heavily affected by Naxal activities. Initiatives include boosting security measures, enhancing infrastructure, and promoting tourism.

Finance Minister O P Choudhary presented the budget, highlighting the establishment of a Special Operations Group designed to tackle Naxal threats, along with anti-narcotics and cyber-police units. The budget also envisions expanding infrastructure with substantial investments in roads, schools, and digital networks.

Tourism forms a cornerstone of Bastar's transformation, with allocations for the Bastar Olympics and adventure tourism circuits. The budget underscores a strategic push towards making Chhattisgarh one of India's economically strong states with projected GDP growth surpassing the national average.

(With inputs from agencies.)

