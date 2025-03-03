12th Regional 3R and Circular Economy Forum in Asia and the Pacific Inaugurated in Jaipur

The 12th Regional 3R and Circular Economy Forum in Asia and the Pacific commenced today in Jaipur, marking a significant step toward fostering resource efficiency and sustainable urban development. The inaugural session was graced by several dignitaries, including Shri Manohar Lal, Union Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs, and Shri Bhajanlal Sharma, Chief Minister of Rajasthan. International representatives such as Mr. Trevor Hedley Manemahaga, Minister of Solomon Islands, Mr. Maina Vakafua Talia, Minister of Tuvalu, and Mr. Ahmed Nizam, Deputy Minister of Climate Change of Maldives were present, while Mr. Asao Keiichiro, Minister of Environment, Government of Japan, joined virtually.

Other esteemed attendees included Shri Prem Chand Agarwal, Minister of Urban Development, Government of Uttarakhand; Shri Vipul Goel, Minister of Urban Local Bodies, Government of Haryana; Shri Jhabbar Singh Kharra, Minister of Urban Development & Housing, Government of Rajasthan; and Shri Kailash Vijayvargiya, Minister of Urban Development & Housing, Government of Madhya Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Message on Circular Economy

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi shared a special message with the forum delegates, reinforcing India’s commitment to the P-3 (Pro-Planet People) approach. He emphasized that India has always been eager to share its experiences and learnings in the journey toward a circular economy. His message underscored the crucial role of the 3R (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle) principles and circular economy strategies in promoting sustainable urbanization and resource efficiency.

The Prime Minister also highlighted India’s global leadership in sustainability efforts, referencing key initiatives such as Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) and the Panchamrit Goals announced at COP26, which include India’s commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2070.

Union Minister’s Address: Driving a Low-Carbon Economy

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Shri Manohar Lal, welcomed the distinguished guests and expressed pride in India hosting the 12th edition of the forum. He cited Jaipur’s deep-rooted sustainability traditions, including rainwater harvesting and recycled handicrafts, as ideal examples of circular economy principles in practice. He commended the Rajasthan government for prioritizing sustainability as a cornerstone of its development agenda.

Shri Manohar Lal highlighted the importance of integrating traditional sustainable practices with modern technological advancements to counteract the environmental impact of industrialization. He reaffirmed India’s proactive stance in championing the circular economy on the global stage, pointing to key government initiatives such as:

Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment)

Panchamrit Goals at COP26, committing India to net-zero emissions by 2070

Swachh Bharat Mission & AMRUT 2.0, focusing on urban waste management and wastewater recycling

Bio-CNG initiatives, plastic waste management, and e-waste recycling

Launch of Cities Coalition for Circularity (C-3)

To further India’s sustainability goals, Shri Manohar Lal announced the launch of the Cities Coalition for Circularity (C-3)—a multi-nation alliance designed to facilitate city-to-city collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and public-private partnerships. He proposed forming a working group of member nations to define the coalition’s structure and operational framework, marking a transformative step toward global urban sustainability partnerships.

Jaipur Declaration (2025-2034): A Roadmap for Sustainability

During his address, Shri Manohar Lal unveiled the Jaipur Declaration (2025-2034)—a non-political, non-binding commitment designed to guide the next decade of sustainability initiatives. The declaration aims to enhance resource efficiency, promote waste reduction, and support sustainable urban growth.

3R India Pavilion: Showcasing Innovation in Circular Economy

A major highlight of the forum was the inauguration of the 3R India Pavilion, jointly launched by Shri Manohar Lal and Rajasthan Chief Minister Shri Bhajanlal Sharma. The pavilion features the International 3R Trade and Technology Exhibition, bringing together over 40 Indian and Japanese businesses and start-ups showcasing cutting-edge solutions in waste management and circular economy.

Chief Minister of Rajasthan: Circular Economy for a Sustainable Future

Hon’ble Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Shri Bhajanlal Sharma, stressed that circular economy principles are not only essential for today but also crucial for the future. He pointed out the pressing global challenges of climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution, asserting that circular economy models provide the most effective solutions to these crises.

Shri Bhajanlal Sharma also highlighted key steps taken by the Rajasthan government, including the establishment of an Environmental Management Cell (EMC) to enhance waste management and recycling initiatives.

Signing of MoU for CITIIS 2.0: Advancing Urban Sustainability

A landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for CITIIS 2.0 was signed during the event, marking a significant milestone in India’s urban sustainability efforts. Under this initiative, agreements worth ₹1,800 crores will be signed, benefiting 18 cities across 14 states. These projects will serve as lighthouse models for other urban centers, driving innovation in waste management and climate resilience.

Conclusion: A Catalyst for Global Sustainability

The 12th Regional 3R and Circular Economy Forum in Asia and the Pacific will continue over the next few days, featuring expert discussions, policy dialogues, and collaborative efforts aimed at shaping the future of sustainable urban development. With India leading the way in circular economy practices, the forum is expected to be a game-changer in promoting resource efficiency and environmental responsibility on a global scale.