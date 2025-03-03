IRCTC and IRFC Join Elite Navratna Club, Boosting Operational Autonomy
The Indian government has granted Navratna status to IRCTC and IRFC, enhancing their operational freedom and financial autonomy. This move increases the total number of Navratna companies to 26, offering these firms the ability to make substantial investments independently, thereby accelerating their growth and impact.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 15:43 IST
- Country:
- India
The central government has elevated the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) to the esteemed rank of Navratna status, according to the Department of Public Enterprises' announcement on platform X.
This brings the total count of Navratna companies in India to 26, a designation that grants these companies significant operational and financial independence.
Navratna status empowers companies to invest up to Rs 1,000 crore without direct central government approval, boosting their growth potential.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement