IRCTC and IRFC Join Elite Navratna Club, Boosting Operational Autonomy

The central government has elevated the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) to the esteemed rank of Navratna status, according to the Department of Public Enterprises' announcement on platform X.

This brings the total count of Navratna companies in India to 26, a designation that grants these companies significant operational and financial independence.

Navratna status empowers companies to invest up to Rs 1,000 crore without direct central government approval, boosting their growth potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)