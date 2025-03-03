Left Menu

Volkswagen Ramps Up India Strategy with Iconic Models

Volkswagen is set to enhance its Indian market position by introducing the Golf GTI and Tiguan R-line. Planned for launch by Q2 2025, these performance models will be imported under the 'GSR 870 rule,' limiting volumes. These iconic cars aim to elevate VW's brand image and customer accessibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-03-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 17:36 IST
Volkswagen is gearing up to fortify its presence in the Indian automotive market by rolling out its globally renowned performance models, Golf GTI and Tiguan R-line, by the second quarter of 2025. Ashish Gupta, Volkswagen India's Brand Director, emphasized the company's focus on elevating its brand image in India.

The launch strategy involves importing these high-performance models as fully built units under the 'GSR 870 rule,' which permits limited volumes of up to 2,500 units per year without homologation. Gupta highlighted the iconic legacy of the Golf GTI, describing it as the top-selling performance-oriented Golf worldwide, while the Tiguan R-line represents a premium offering in the SUV segment.

The expected limited import of 150 Golf GTI and 300 Tiguan R-line cars underscores Volkswagen's strategic approach to exclusive brand positioning. With a commitment to delivering German-engineered vehicles known for safety and driving pleasure, VW India aims for a promising growth trajectory in 2025, aligning with industry projections.

