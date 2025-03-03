Tragic Collision Claims Lives in Southern Bolivia
A deadly collision between a pick-up truck and a bus in southern Bolivia resulted in at least 15 fatalities. The bus was pushed off the road due to the impact. Nineteen individuals sustained injuries and were hospitalized. Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.
In a tragic incident on a southern Bolivia highway, a pick-up truck collided with a bus, resulting in the tragic deaths of at least 15 individuals, according to local police reports.
The early Monday morning crash forced the bus off the road, causing significant casualties and injuries. Nineteen injurees were promptly transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Authorities are still investigating the circumstances surrounding this devastating accident as the country grapples with the aftermath.
