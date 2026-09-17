Discovery of Tilcayo: Bolivia's Hidden Wildcat Gem

A newly discovered wild cat species, named Tilcayo, has been identified in Bolivia's cloud forests. This marks the first time in over a century that such a species has been named and described.

Tilcayo belongs to the tiger cat group native to South America. Researchers confirmed its status as a new species through genetic analysis, designating it as Leopardus tilcayo. This 18-inch long feline weighs around 3 pounds, making it smaller than most domestic cats.

Researchers emphasize the urgent need for conservation in Bolivia's mountaintop ecosystems, which are under threat from deforestation and human activities. They stress the importance of safeguarding these newly identified species.