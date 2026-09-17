Bolivia's State of Emergency Extended Amid Ongoing Protests

In a decisive move, Bolivia's Assembly has prolonged the state of emergency for another 90 days, following the government’s proposal. The extension aims to avert disruptions from potential new protests against government policies, which previously led to significant shortages and economic distress.

Initiated in June after extensive road blockades, the emergency measure aims to counteract ongoing risks as indicated by police and military intelligence. Key government ministers underscored the need for continuation at an Assembly meeting, emphasizing the looming threats.

However, the decision faced criticism. Opposition lawmakers, including Gabriel Corvera, challenged the extension, arguing it addresses symptoms rather than Bolivia’s deeper societal issues. The debate highlights the tension between maintaining order and addressing root causes.