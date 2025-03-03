Embassy REIT and BMRCL Unite for Kadubeesanahalli Metro Station

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited has entered a definitive agreement with Embassy REIT to construct the Kadubeesanahalli Metro Station on the ORR line, as confirmed by officials on Monday.

Vikas Telecom Private Limited, part of Embassy REIT, plans to invest Rs 100 Crores in the station. The new facility will retain naming rights, advertisements, commercial space, and direct connectivity, carrying the name 'Embassy TechVillage Kadubeesanahalli Metro Station'. This arrangement includes a partnership duration of 30 years.

The ORR line stretches 17 km with 16 stations, reducing traffic on the Outer Ring Road and resulting in lower vehicular emissions. Collaborative efforts like these are essential for infrastructure growth, states BMRCL's Maheshwar Rao. Embassy REIT's Ritwik Bhattacharjee applauds this strategic partnership to enhance Bengaluru's transit infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)