Boom in South Asia: Marriott International Expands with 7,000 New Rooms

Marriott International has made substantial headway in the South Asian market, securing 42 new deals that will bring 7,000 additional rooms to the region in 2024, including several prominent cities in India.

The company's full-year performance in South Asia in 2024 was impressive, with a revenue per available room (RevPAR) growth of 11%, thanks to increased average daily rates (ADR) and higher occupancy rates in metropolitan areas like Hyderabad, Gurugram, Bengaluru, and Mumbai.

Marriott's commitment to expanding its brand portfolio and entering new markets highlights its strategy to fulfill the evolving needs of travelers, while the luxury and upper upscale segments continue to drive demand with premium offerings. The hospitality giant plans to launch 14 new hotels in the region by 2025, underlining its focus on luxurious and custom experiences for affluent travelers.

