Left Menu

Boom in South Asia: Marriott International Expands with 7,000 New Rooms

Marriott International announced new deals for 7,000 rooms in South Asia for 2024. The region achieved 11% RevPAR growth, driven by key metropolitan markets. The company aims to expand its brand portfolio and address luxury demand. It plans to open 14 new hotels in South Asia by 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-03-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 19:33 IST
Boom in South Asia: Marriott International Expands with 7,000 New Rooms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Marriott International has made substantial headway in the South Asian market, securing 42 new deals that will bring 7,000 additional rooms to the region in 2024, including several prominent cities in India.

The company's full-year performance in South Asia in 2024 was impressive, with a revenue per available room (RevPAR) growth of 11%, thanks to increased average daily rates (ADR) and higher occupancy rates in metropolitan areas like Hyderabad, Gurugram, Bengaluru, and Mumbai.

Marriott's commitment to expanding its brand portfolio and entering new markets highlights its strategy to fulfill the evolving needs of travelers, while the luxury and upper upscale segments continue to drive demand with premium offerings. The hospitality giant plans to launch 14 new hotels in the region by 2025, underlining its focus on luxurious and custom experiences for affluent travelers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025