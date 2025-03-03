Vienna Train Station Evacuated Amid Bomb Threat
Vienna's main train station is being evacuated due to an unspecified threat, halting rail and public transport services. Police have initiated a major operation, while the national rail company OBB confirmed the disruption, reminiscent of past false bomb threats. Commuters are advised to avoid the area.
Vienna's main train station has been evacuated following an unspecified threat, leading to the suspension of rail traffic, as confirmed by police and the national rail company OBB on Monday.
Although authorities have not officially detailed the threat, local tabloid Heute reported it as a bomb threat. Austria experienced numerous false bomb threats last year, causing significant disruptions at major stations.
Police on social media platform X described a large-scale operation underway at the station, urging the public to stay clear of the area. This disruption has also impacted other public transport services, including the underground, trams, and buses.
(With inputs from agencies.)
