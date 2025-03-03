Left Menu

Vienna Train Station Evacuated Amid Bomb Threat

Vienna's main train station is being evacuated due to an unspecified threat, halting rail and public transport services. Police have initiated a major operation, while the national rail company OBB confirmed the disruption, reminiscent of past false bomb threats. Commuters are advised to avoid the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 21:43 IST
Vienna Train Station Evacuated Amid Bomb Threat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Vienna's main train station has been evacuated following an unspecified threat, leading to the suspension of rail traffic, as confirmed by police and the national rail company OBB on Monday.

Although authorities have not officially detailed the threat, local tabloid Heute reported it as a bomb threat. Austria experienced numerous false bomb threats last year, causing significant disruptions at major stations.

Police on social media platform X described a large-scale operation underway at the station, urging the public to stay clear of the area. This disruption has also impacted other public transport services, including the underground, trams, and buses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025