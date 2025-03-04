Trump's Tariffs Threaten North American Trade: High Stakes for Economy

In a bold trade move, U.S. President Donald Trump reaffirmed that 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada would commence on Tuesday, rattling financial markets with the potential for significant economic upheaval across North America.

The announcement intensified market losses, with the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all seeing declines. Business leaders warn that these tariffs pose a substantial threat to the intricately linked North American economy, affecting over $900 billion in annual trade.

While Canadian and Mexican officials explore responsive measures, Trump's stance ties economic actions to domestic manufacturing increases and the reduction of fentanyl inflows. The international trade community is on edge, awaiting further reciprocal tariffs that could target China and affect global economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)