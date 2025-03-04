History Hints at Potential Nifty Rebound as March Approaches

According to a report by Axis Securities, March has consistently been a month of market recuperation, boasting an average gain of 1.7% since 2009 excluding the latest year. The report underscores that Nifty has historically not seen six consecutive months of decline, raising hopes for a potential recovery.

The Indian stock market has faced significant pressure over the past five months, with the Nifty 50 index plummeting nearly 16% from its peak in September 2024. This represents the sixth-largest drop since the Great Recession of 2008-09 and the second-largest since the Covid-induced crash of March 2020.

Notably, prolonged downtrends are scarce in Nifty's annals, with the last similar streak occurring in 1996, when it plunged by 26% over five months. Despite this, the market subsequently rallied, recovering about 16% in December 1996 and continuing to surge by 67% through August 1997. Akshay Chinchalkar, Head of Research at Axis Securities, notes that current market conditions are marked by excessive pessimism, often a precursor to market upturns. While a definitive bullish catalyst is pending, historical tendencies and technical signals point to a potential medium-term bottom. The report advises investors to strategically deploy long-term funds within the 21,700 to 22,000 range.

The report also indicates that extreme breadth readings — instances where a multitude of stocks are oversold — tend to herald market bottoms. Yet, a formidable reversal signal is essential for a sustained recovery. Historical data positions March as a critical period for potential market reversals, prompting investors to remain vigilant for recovery signals based on past trends and technical indicators.

