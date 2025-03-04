History Hints at Potential Nifty Rebound as March Approaches
Axis Securities reports that March has a history of market recoveries, with Nifty rarely experiencing prolonged downtrends. Despite recent declines, signs of excessive pessimism suggest a potential March rebound. Historical patterns and technicals indicate a nearing market bottom, urging investors to stay alert for recovery signals.
- Country:
- India
According to a report by Axis Securities, March has consistently been a month of market recuperation, boasting an average gain of 1.7% since 2009 excluding the latest year. The report underscores that Nifty has historically not seen six consecutive months of decline, raising hopes for a potential recovery.
The Indian stock market has faced significant pressure over the past five months, with the Nifty 50 index plummeting nearly 16% from its peak in September 2024. This represents the sixth-largest drop since the Great Recession of 2008-09 and the second-largest since the Covid-induced crash of March 2020.
Notably, prolonged downtrends are scarce in Nifty's annals, with the last similar streak occurring in 1996, when it plunged by 26% over five months. Despite this, the market subsequently rallied, recovering about 16% in December 1996 and continuing to surge by 67% through August 1997. Akshay Chinchalkar, Head of Research at Axis Securities, notes that current market conditions are marked by excessive pessimism, often a precursor to market upturns. While a definitive bullish catalyst is pending, historical tendencies and technical signals point to a potential medium-term bottom. The report advises investors to strategically deploy long-term funds within the 21,700 to 22,000 range.
The report also indicates that extreme breadth readings — instances where a multitude of stocks are oversold — tend to herald market bottoms. Yet, a formidable reversal signal is essential for a sustained recovery. Historical data positions March as a critical period for potential market reversals, prompting investors to remain vigilant for recovery signals based on past trends and technical indicators.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Madhya Pradesh's Global Investors Summit: A New Era of Economic Growth
Sebi Revokes Registration of 19 Defunct Foreign Venture Capital Investors
Ponzi Scheme Unravels: India's Investors' Race for Recovery
Madhya Pradesh Preps for Global Investors Summit 2025: A Gateway to Economic Growth
Madhya Pradesh's Global Investors Summit: A New Dawn for Industrial Development