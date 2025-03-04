Left Menu

Domino's Expands in Chandigarh Tricity with New Zirakpur Outlet

Domino's has opened a new outlet in Zirakpur, Chandigarh Tricity, located at the bustling PR7 International Airport Road. This strategic expansion offers an inviting dining environment and enhances the brand's presence in the region, making it more accessible to pizza enthusiasts in Zirakpur, Mohali, and nearby areas.

Updated: 04-03-2025 13:09 IST
Airport Road Gets Tastier: Domino's Launches Modern Outlet at Motia Guildford Square. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Domino's Pizza has further solidified its presence in the Chandigarh Tricity area with the inauguration of its latest outlet at Motia Guildford Square in Zirakpur. This location on PR7 International Airport Road is known for its rapid development and strategic visibility, offering the brand's renowned pizza experience closer to the residents.

Occupying a spacious 2700 square feet area, the new outlet offers a modern dining setting that caters to local pizza lovers. Endorsed as a premium addition to the commercial hub at Guildford Square, Domino's reaffirms its dedication to providing accessible quality dining options in burgeoning urban locales.

This expansion underscores Domino's leadership in the quick-service sector by featuring contemporary design elements and amenities to enhance customer experience. Positioned on Airport Road, the outlet is conveniently reachable for residents of Zirakpur, Mohali, and surrounding regions, strengthening the brand's footprint across Tricity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

