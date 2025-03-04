Domino's Expands in Chandigarh Tricity with New Zirakpur Outlet

Domino's Pizza has further solidified its presence in the Chandigarh Tricity area with the inauguration of its latest outlet at Motia Guildford Square in Zirakpur. This location on PR7 International Airport Road is known for its rapid development and strategic visibility, offering the brand's renowned pizza experience closer to the residents.

Occupying a spacious 2700 square feet area, the new outlet offers a modern dining setting that caters to local pizza lovers. Endorsed as a premium addition to the commercial hub at Guildford Square, Domino's reaffirms its dedication to providing accessible quality dining options in burgeoning urban locales.

This expansion underscores Domino's leadership in the quick-service sector by featuring contemporary design elements and amenities to enhance customer experience. Positioned on Airport Road, the outlet is conveniently reachable for residents of Zirakpur, Mohali, and surrounding regions, strengthening the brand's footprint across Tricity.

(With inputs from agencies.)