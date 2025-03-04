Left Menu

India's Economic Call to Action: Modi Urges Industry to Seize Global Opportunities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged India's industry to actively engage in the global supply chain rather than just observing. Emphasizing India's stable policies and economic growth, he highlighted the need for high-quality manufacturing and innovation to boost exports and strengthen international partnerships.

Updated: 04-03-2025 13:17 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 13:17 IST
India's Economic Call to Action: Modi Urges Industry to Seize Global Opportunities
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the Indian industry on Tuesday to actively partake in the global supply chain opportunities, rather than being passive observers.

Addressing a Post-Budget webinar focused on regulatory, investment, and business reforms, Modi highlighted the world's growing interest in partnering economically with India. He emphasized that the Indian manufacturing sector should capitalize on these opportunities by producing high-quality products.

He called on industries to invest in research and development to create innovative products with global demand, thereby boosting exports. Modi underscored India's role as a stable and resilient growth engine for the global economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

