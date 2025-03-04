Pope Francis Faces Health Setback Amid Battle with Double Pneumonia

Pope Francis, aged 88, has encountered a health setback while fighting double pneumonia, according to the Vatican's statement on Tuesday.

Admitted to Rome's Gemelli Hospital since February 14, the pontiff experienced severe respiratory distress on Monday, requiring the use of non-invasive mechanical ventilation to assist his breathing.

The episodes were caused by endobronchial mucus accumulation, with bronchoscopies performed. Despite remaining in a guarded condition, blood tests appeared stable. This setback follows his history of lung issues, including previous pleurisy that required lung surgery.

