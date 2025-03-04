Left Menu

Pope Francis Faces Health Setback Amid Battle with Double Pneumonia

Pope Francis, 88, is battling double pneumonia in Rome's Gemelli Hospital. After experiencing 'acute respiratory insufficiency,' he needed non-invasive mechanical ventilation. The Vatican reports his condition remains guarded. Having faced previous health issues, Francis continues to rest as medical updates are awaited.

Updated: 04-03-2025 13:18 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 13:18 IST
Pope Francis, aged 88, has encountered a health setback while fighting double pneumonia, according to the Vatican's statement on Tuesday.

Admitted to Rome's Gemelli Hospital since February 14, the pontiff experienced severe respiratory distress on Monday, requiring the use of non-invasive mechanical ventilation to assist his breathing.

The episodes were caused by endobronchial mucus accumulation, with bronchoscopies performed. Despite remaining in a guarded condition, blood tests appeared stable. This setback follows his history of lung issues, including previous pleurisy that required lung surgery.

