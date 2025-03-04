India's Ambition to Become Global Food Hub

India is setting its sights on becoming a global food hub, with an emphasis on producing high-quality food products that match international benchmarks. This vision was articulated by Food Processing Industries Minister Chirag Paswan during the inauguration of the 39th edition of the AAHAR international food and hospitality fair.

Held at Bharat Mandapam, this five-day event is organized by India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) in collaboration with the food processing industries ministry. The fair features a diverse array of food products, services, and cutting-edge technologies from around the world.

In his address, Paswan urged domestic food industry players to prioritize quality and to learn from the innovations presented by 22 participating countries. The government is proactively establishing infrastructure and supporting enterprises to minimize post-harvest losses and bolster food processing capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)