Africa’s Sports Economy Takes Center Stage: Summit Paves Way for Sports Industrialisation and Economic Growth

The Sports Africa Investment Summit 2025 has set a transformative course for Africa’s sports industry, ushering in a new era of economic empowerment, industrialisation, and global competitiveness. Held over two dynamic days in Lagos, this landmark event, hosted by Sport Nigeria Ltd/Gte (www.SportNigeria.ng) in collaboration with the Office of the Presidency and the National Sports Commission, convened an influential mix of stakeholders—including government leaders, UNESCO, AFREXIM Bank, Development Finance Institutions (DFIs), investors, and sports industry executives—all committed to unlocking Africa’s immense sports potential as a driver of economic development, job creation, and community enrichment.

At the heart of this historic gathering was the signing of a groundbreaking technical agreement between the Abia State Government and Sport Nigeria Ltd/Gte, setting the stage for Africa’s first-ever Sports Special Economic Zone (SSEZ). This pioneering initiative will transform Abia State into a global hub for sports goods manufacturing, harnessing the region’s famed craftsmanship, entrepreneurial spirit, and industrial excellence. Aligned with Nigeria’s Industrial Revolution Plan (NIRP) and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), the SSEZ is poised to become a beacon of trade, innovation, and industrialisation, creating thousands of jobs and empowering local businesses.

Hon. Nwaobilor Ananaba, Commissioner for Sports, Abia State, emphasised the significance of this milestone: “The Special Sports Economic Zone is a game-changer for Abia State and Nigeria at large. Under the visionary leadership of His Excellency, Dr. Alex Otti, OFR, we are committed to transforming Abia into the premier hub for sports goods manufacturing and infrastructure development. This initiative represents a bold leap toward job creation, youth empowerment, and economic diversification. We will work tirelessly with our partners, Sports Nigeria, to ensure its successful implementation.”

Discussions throughout the summit underscored the urgency of innovative financing models, capacity-building initiatives, and diaspora engagement to drive sustainable growth. According to Mr. Chinedum Chijioke, Chair of the Abia State Investment Office, “This agreement marks the beginning of a transformative journey to attract global investments and build an ecosystem where sports, commerce, and industry flourish together. Our focus is on fostering strategic partnerships that will actualise this vision and create lasting economic impact.”

A key highlight of the summit was the launch of Spaces 4 Sports, Sport Nigeria’s flagship initiative aimed at tackling Africa’s sports infrastructure deficit at the grassroots level. This innovative cluster-based model will establish community sports hubs across the continent, integrating accessible facilities that foster mass sports participation, particularly in education. By embedding sports into daily life, Spaces 4 Sports aims to drive a 50% increase in sports participation, boost youth engagement, and accelerate progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Africa Union Agenda 2063. This initiative underscores the power of sports as a catalyst for education, health, and gender inclusivity.

The message from the summit was unequivocal: Africa’s sports economy is on the cusp of a major breakthrough, but achieving its full potential demands bold investments, visionary leadership, and strategic alliances. Ms. Nkechi Obi, CEO of Sport Nigeria Ltd, highlighted the industry’s vast opportunities: “Sports is more than entertainment—it’s an industry, a business, and a force for economic transformation. Abia’s Sports Special Economic Zone is the first of its kind, but it won’t be the last. We are setting a precedent that will inspire others to follow.”

The private sector is poised to play a pivotal role in bridging the infrastructure gap and unleashing the sports industry’s full potential. As a multi-billion-dollar sector globally, sports present Africa with a unique opportunity to capitalise on its youthful population, raw talent, and expanding market. Investing strategically in sports infrastructure will not only spur economic growth but also generate employment, boost tourism, and elevate Africa’s global sporting influence.

Mr. Yahaya Maikori, Vice Chairman of Sport Nigeria, reinforced the summit’s call to action: “We don’t need more talk—we need action. The SSEZ is our action plan. The world is watching, and investors are ready. Now is the time.”

With the foundation firmly in place and partnerships forming, the time is now for investors, DFIs, and Africa-focused development organisations to seize this unparalleled opportunity. The future of African sports is no longer on the sidelines—it is being shaped in factories, training centres, research labs, and boardrooms.

The call to action is resounding: Invest in Africa’s sports future. Build the infrastructure. Empower the youth. Transform communities. Together, we can change the game.