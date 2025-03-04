Breaking Barriers: A New Dawn for India-US Trade
The US-India Business Council urges dismantling non-tariff barriers to bolster trade ties between the US and India. As negotiations for a trade deal commence, key figures meet in Washington, focusing on tariffs and reciprocal trade policies. The aim is to enhance investment and economic growth.
- Country:
- India
The US-India Business Council (USIBC) is calling for the rapid removal of non-tariff barriers and bureaucratic 'red tape' that hinder market access, in an effort to strengthen trade relations between India and the United States. This comes as both nations engage in preliminary negotiations for a comprehensive trade agreement.
India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has traveled to Washington, D.C. for discussions with his U.S. counterparts, including Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. The negotiations kick-off follows talks last month between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Donald Trump.
According to USIBC President Ambassador Atul Keshap, achieving a significant bilateral trade deal is long overdue and could significantly enhance GDP growth in both countries. As leaders focus on tariff discussions, there's an emphasis on creating a level playing field to foster investment and economic expansion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
French President Emmanuel Macron had a phone call with Donald Trump ahead of European emergency meeting on Ukraine, reports AP.
A news conference between Zelenskyy and Donald Trump's Ukraine envoy is cancelled at US request, a Kyiv official says, reports AP.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticises those opposing India's religious and cultural traditions.
Matter of pride that RSS inspired several like me to live for the nation; also gave me an opportunity to link with Marathi: PM Narendra Modi.
President Donald Trump fires Gen. CQ Brown as chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff, reports AP.