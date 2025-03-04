Left Menu

Breaking Barriers: A New Dawn for India-US Trade

The US-India Business Council urges dismantling non-tariff barriers to bolster trade ties between the US and India. As negotiations for a trade deal commence, key figures meet in Washington, focusing on tariffs and reciprocal trade policies. The aim is to enhance investment and economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 17:48 IST
  • India

The US-India Business Council (USIBC) is calling for the rapid removal of non-tariff barriers and bureaucratic 'red tape' that hinder market access, in an effort to strengthen trade relations between India and the United States. This comes as both nations engage in preliminary negotiations for a comprehensive trade agreement.

India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has traveled to Washington, D.C. for discussions with his U.S. counterparts, including Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. The negotiations kick-off follows talks last month between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Donald Trump.

According to USIBC President Ambassador Atul Keshap, achieving a significant bilateral trade deal is long overdue and could significantly enhance GDP growth in both countries. As leaders focus on tariff discussions, there's an emphasis on creating a level playing field to foster investment and economic expansion.

