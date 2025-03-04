Railway Promotion Woes: A Call for Transparency and Fairness

The Indian Railway Signal and Telecom Maintainers' Union (IRSTMU) has raised concerns about favoritism and mandatory transfers associated with promotions within the railways.

In a letter to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, dated February 27, IRSTMU highlighted these issues, suggesting that employees should have a say in their postings.

General Secretary Alok Chandra Prakash emphasized that promoting transparency could enhance employee satisfaction and performance, urging senior officials to address the current system's biases.

(With inputs from agencies.)