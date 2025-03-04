Embassy Developments Unveils Strategic Leadership and Expansion Plans

Embassy Developments Limited (EDL) has appointed Jitendra Virwani as Chairman and Aditya Virwani as Managing Director, according to a recent decision made by the Board of Directors. The move is part of a strategic leadership restructuring aimed at steering the company through a pivotal growth phase.

Aditya Virwani expressed his enthusiasm, emphasizing EDL's pioneering role in transforming the Indian real estate market through landmark projects. The company aims to utilize its extensive landbank and development potential to become a pan-Indian real estate powerhouse.

In alignment with its expansion objectives, EDL's board approved several growth initiatives, including asset acquisitions worth Rs559 crore and a Rs2,000 crore Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP). The Extraordinary General Meeting scheduled for March 25, 2025, will seek shareholder approval for these actions.

