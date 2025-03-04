Left Menu

Embassy Developments Unveils Strategic Leadership and Expansion Plans

Embassy Developments Limited has appointed Jitendra Virwani as Chairman and Aditya Virwani as Managing Director, bolstering its leadership for future growth. Key initiatives include asset acquisitions and a qualified institutional placement to enhance financial flexibility. An EGM is scheduled for March 25, 2025, to secure shareholder approval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru (Karnataka)/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-03-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 18:19 IST
Embassy Developments Unveils Strategic Leadership and Expansion Plans
Embassy Developments Limited Names Jitendra Virwani as Chairman, Aditya Virwani as MD; Unveils Growth Plans & Fundraising Initiatives". Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Embassy Developments Limited (EDL) has appointed Jitendra Virwani as Chairman and Aditya Virwani as Managing Director, according to a recent decision made by the Board of Directors. The move is part of a strategic leadership restructuring aimed at steering the company through a pivotal growth phase.

Aditya Virwani expressed his enthusiasm, emphasizing EDL's pioneering role in transforming the Indian real estate market through landmark projects. The company aims to utilize its extensive landbank and development potential to become a pan-Indian real estate powerhouse.

In alignment with its expansion objectives, EDL's board approved several growth initiatives, including asset acquisitions worth Rs559 crore and a Rs2,000 crore Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP). The Extraordinary General Meeting scheduled for March 25, 2025, will seek shareholder approval for these actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025