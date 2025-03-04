Timely Pay for Kerala State Road Transport Employees
The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation will now ensure timely salary payments to its employees, beginning from the first of each month. This reform, backed by the Chief Minister, also includes increased revenue generation and a government subsidy of Rs 50 crore.
Updated: 04-03-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 18:47 IST
Employees of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will now receive their salaries on the first of each month, according to State Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar.
The minister announced that salaries for this month would be credited by Tuesday evening.
Since July 2021, KSRTC had struggled with regular salary payments, but the Left Front government made efforts, supported by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, to remedy this issue.
To ensure timely payments, the government will provide Rs 50 crore monthly to KSRTC, alongside cost-cutting measures, marking a "proud moment" for the corporation.
