Left Menu

Timely Pay for Kerala State Road Transport Employees

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation will now ensure timely salary payments to its employees, beginning from the first of each month. This reform, backed by the Chief Minister, also includes increased revenue generation and a government subsidy of Rs 50 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 04-03-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 18:47 IST
Timely Pay for Kerala State Road Transport Employees
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Employees of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will now receive their salaries on the first of each month, according to State Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar.

The minister announced that salaries for this month would be credited by Tuesday evening.

Since July 2021, KSRTC had struggled with regular salary payments, but the Left Front government made efforts, supported by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, to remedy this issue.

To ensure timely payments, the government will provide Rs 50 crore monthly to KSRTC, alongside cost-cutting measures, marking a "proud moment" for the corporation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025