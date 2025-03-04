Telecom Fraud Prevention: Government's Strides Towards Securing Digital Communication

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is intensifying efforts to combat the misuse of telecom resources in cybercrime and financial fraud, according to a statement from the Ministry of Communications on Tuesday.

The Ministry has highlighted cases where fraudsters illicitly acquire Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards and other telecommunication identifiers for fraudulent activities. Instances include the procurement of SIM cards under false pretenses and their subsequent misuse, implicating the original owner in cybercrimes.

Moreover, fake documentation and identity fraud are being used to obtain SIM cards, violating the Telecommunication Act, 2023. Some sales agents are complicit in these practices, facilitating illegal procurements and thus abetting the offense, the Ministry stated.

The manipulation of telecommunication identifiers such as phone numbers, IP addresses, IMEIs, and SMS headers is an increasing concern, with offenders using apps to alter these identifiers for fraudulent purposes. Such acts are offenses under the Telecommunication Act, 2023, which includes stringent penalties such as imprisonment and hefty fines.

The Act serves as a clear deterrent against miscreants, aimed at establishing a secure telecom environment. The DoT remains committed to using advanced technologies and policies to prevent the misuse of telecom resources, the Ministry confirmed. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)