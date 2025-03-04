Global Market Jitters: Tariffs Trigger Stock Declines
Stocks on Wall Street are declining as global markets react to new US tariffs targeting major trade partners. The trade tension, initiated by President Trump's policies, extends a recent slump for US businesses. China and other countries respond with their own tariffs, affecting consumer prices.
Wall Street saw another drop in stock prices today as President Donald Trump announced new tariffs on top US trading partners. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq dropped 0.6 and 0.7 percent, respectively, while the Dow Jones slid by 423 points.
The escalating trade conflict involving the US, China, Canada, and Mexico has compounded recent economic concerns, further destabilizing US stocks. Major retailers like Target and Best Buy also reported potential price hikes for consumers due to these tariffs.
Meanwhile, global markets faltered; European shares fell sharply, and Asian markets saw smaller declines. Amidst these economic pressures, US retail giant Walgreen's shares rose after reports of a potential buyout by Sycamore Partners.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- stocks
- tarrifs
- WallStreet
- trade
- Trump
- China
- globalmarket
- USpartnerships
- economy
- retail
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Showdown Looms Over Trump's Push to Oust Whistleblower Watchdog
Nuclear Shakeup: Trump Administration's Firing Reversal at NNSA
Trump Administration Seeks Supreme Court Intervention in Whistleblower Protection Case
Xi Jinping's Strategic Symposium Boosts China's Private Sector Amid U.S. Tensions
Xi Jinping's Shift: Boosting China's Private Tech Sector