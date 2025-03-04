Left Menu

Global Market Jitters: Tariffs Trigger Stock Declines

Stocks on Wall Street are declining as global markets react to new US tariffs targeting major trade partners. The trade tension, initiated by President Trump's policies, extends a recent slump for US businesses. China and other countries respond with their own tariffs, affecting consumer prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 04-03-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 20:21 IST
Global Market Jitters: Tariffs Trigger Stock Declines
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street saw another drop in stock prices today as President Donald Trump announced new tariffs on top US trading partners. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq dropped 0.6 and 0.7 percent, respectively, while the Dow Jones slid by 423 points.

The escalating trade conflict involving the US, China, Canada, and Mexico has compounded recent economic concerns, further destabilizing US stocks. Major retailers like Target and Best Buy also reported potential price hikes for consumers due to these tariffs.

Meanwhile, global markets faltered; European shares fell sharply, and Asian markets saw smaller declines. Amidst these economic pressures, US retail giant Walgreen's shares rose after reports of a potential buyout by Sycamore Partners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025