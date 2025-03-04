Left Menu

Euro Zone Yields Drop Amid Defence Spending Concerns

Eurozone bond yields mostly declined as traders considered increased European borrowing for defense spending and new US tariffs. Germany's 10-year bond yield dropped, while the European Central Bank is expected to cut rates. Analysts forecast further ECB rate cuts due to weak inflation.

Eurozone bond yields saw a decline on Tuesday, driven by the anticipation of increased European borrowing for defense spending and the impact of newly imposed U.S. tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and doubled duties on Chinese goods. The European Central Bank is poised to make a decision on a 25-basis point rate cut Thursday, following recent inflation data.

Germany's benchmark 10-year bond yield fell by as much as 6 basis points, although it settled down by just 1 basis point at 2.485%. Short-term bonds experienced a more pronounced drop, with the 2-year yield decreasing 5.5 basis points to 2.013%, reaching its lowest point since December 12. Analysts from Morgan Stanley now predict further rate cuts by the ECB in April.

The potential for joint EU borrowing was discussed by the European Commission to bolster defense capabilities. Germany's central bank proposes reforming the borrowing cap to access additional funds. Yields on German 30-year bonds rose slightly, while U.S. Treasury yields continued their decline, spurred by inflation expectations.

