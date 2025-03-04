Orange and Eutelsat Partner to Expand Satellite Broadband Connectivity in Africa and the Middle East

Orange Africa and Middle East (OMEA) and Eutelsat have announced a strategic partnership aimed at bridging the digital divide in Africa and the Middle East by leveraging satellite connectivity. This multi-year agreement is designed to provide broadband access to remote and underserved areas, reinforcing digital inclusion across the region.

Through this collaboration, Orange will utilize Eutelsat’s state-of-the-art EUTELSAT KONNECT satellite, which delivers high-speed broadband technology to ensure reliable and accessible Internet services. The initial deployment will focus on Jordan, Côte d'Ivoire, Senegal, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, with plans to extend coverage to all Orange-affiliated countries within the region over time.

Enhancing Digital Access with Cutting-Edge Solutions

By combining Orange’s expertise in telecommunications and Eutelsat’s advancements in satellite technology, this partnership aims to provide high-quality connectivity solutions for both individual consumers (B2C) and businesses (B2B). The complementary integration of fixed, mobile, and satellite technologies will support efforts to connect isolated territories, meeting the region’s increasing demand for Internet services.

The initiative leverages innovative satellite broadband solutions with speeds reaching up to 100 Mbps, ensuring:

Coverage for white and rural areas where traditional infrastructure is limited.

Tailored solutions catering to the specific needs of individuals and enterprises.

Secure and regulatory-compliant connectivity solutions.

This strategic move aligns with Orange’s long-term commitment to advancing digital transformation in Africa and the Middle East. By integrating cutting-edge technology with sustainable business practices, the partnership strengthens national digital ecosystems while complying with local regulatory frameworks.

Industry Leaders Driving Connectivity Expansion

Jérôme Hénique, CEO of Orange Africa and Middle East, emphasized the company’s dedication to expanding digital access: “This partnership illustrates our commitment to connecting all territories and bridging the digital divide in Africa and the Middle East. With over 160 million customers in the region, we are committed to providing sustainable, high-quality connectivity that meets evolving customer needs while respecting national regulations.”

Michael Trabbia, CEO of Orange Wholesale, highlighted the synergy between Orange and Eutelsat: “This long-term strategic partnership enhances Orange’s ability to deliver the best satellite connectivity solutions. Our satellite expertise, combined with terrestrial network solutions, ensures seamless integration and expansion of broadband services.”

Cyril Dujardin, President of the Connectivity Business Unit at Eutelsat Group, added: “With our advanced satellite technology, including GEO capacity, and Orange’s extensive local reach, we can deliver connectivity where it’s needed most. Together, we are creating a resilient solution to accessibility challenges, offering reliable and affordable Internet access for businesses and consumers alike.”

Strengthening a Proven Relationship

Orange has already established itself as a key customer of Eutelsat’s KONNECT VHTS satellite, which is utilized to provide broadband services to its subscribers in France. This new collaboration in Africa and the Middle East further cements the two companies’ long-standing relationship, fostering enhanced connectivity solutions for millions of users across diverse geographical landscapes.

This partnership underscores Orange’s ongoing mission to innovate and invest in next-generation infrastructure, ensuring digital access for all. With Eutelsat’s advanced satellite capabilities complementing Orange’s robust telecommunication networks, this initiative marks a significant step toward reducing the digital divide and accelerating economic development in the region.