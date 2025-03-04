Canada's Bold Retaliation: A Tariff Tussle with the U.S.
Canada has announced immediate retaliatory tariffs on U.S. imports in response to the Trump administration's tariffs on Canadian and Mexican goods. The imposed duties target a diverse array of U.S. products, with further non-tariff measures under consideration by Canadian officials to alleviate domestic economic impacts.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a C$30 billion list of U.S. products that face a 25% tariff, effective immediately. This list includes a broad spectrum of goods, from cosmetics to paper products, marking a strong response from Canada to U.S. trade policies.
In addition to tariffs, Canada is exploring non-tariff measures, such as export tariffs on critical minerals, to address the economic impacts. Ontario Premier Doug Ford has implemented further actions, including a ban on U.S.-based firms from government procurement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
