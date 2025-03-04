Canada's Bold Retaliation: A Tariff Tussle with the U.S.

In a daring move, Canada declared immediate retaliatory tariffs on U.S. imports to counteract President Trump's duties on Canadian and Mexican goods. This escalation heightens the trade tensions between the neighboring countries.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a C$30 billion list of U.S. products that face a 25% tariff, effective immediately. This list includes a broad spectrum of goods, from cosmetics to paper products, marking a strong response from Canada to U.S. trade policies.

In addition to tariffs, Canada is exploring non-tariff measures, such as export tariffs on critical minerals, to address the economic impacts. Ontario Premier Doug Ford has implemented further actions, including a ban on U.S.-based firms from government procurement.

