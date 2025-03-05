Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tactics Unleashed

President Donald Trump has sparked a trade war with three of America's key trading partners, instigating swift retaliatory measures from Mexico, Canada, and China. Markets reacted negatively to the sudden tariffs, which have reignited fears of inflation and uncertainty within the business sector.

Trump imposed a 25% tariff on Mexican and Canadian imports, with a 10% levy on Canadian energy. China faces doubled tariffs on its products, prompting Beijing to respond with its own tariffs on U.S. farm exports and controls on American companies.

This economic conflict moves away from the free trade policies long held by the U.S. Trump argues that these tariffs are necessary for national prosperity, despite opposition from economists and political leaders across the spectrum.

