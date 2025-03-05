Left Menu

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tactics Unleashed

President Donald Trump has initiated a trade war with America's major trading partners, provoking Mexico, Canada, and China's retaliation. New tariffs have heightened economic uncertainty and potential inflation. Trump's tariffs, intended to address issues like immigration, have drawn criticism for their impact on the economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-03-2025 03:50 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 03:50 IST
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tactics Unleashed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump has sparked a trade war with three of America's key trading partners, instigating swift retaliatory measures from Mexico, Canada, and China. Markets reacted negatively to the sudden tariffs, which have reignited fears of inflation and uncertainty within the business sector.

Trump imposed a 25% tariff on Mexican and Canadian imports, with a 10% levy on Canadian energy. China faces doubled tariffs on its products, prompting Beijing to respond with its own tariffs on U.S. farm exports and controls on American companies.

This economic conflict moves away from the free trade policies long held by the U.S. Trump argues that these tariffs are necessary for national prosperity, despite opposition from economists and political leaders across the spectrum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025