Karnataka Partners with Steer World for Sustainable Manufacturing Growth

The Karnataka government has signed an MoU with Steer World to boost innovation and sustainable practices in manufacturing, committing Rs 200 crore over five years. The initiative will create over 300 skilled jobs and enhance partnerships with research institutions for next-generation technology development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-03-2025 12:04 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 12:04 IST
Karnataka has taken a significant step toward boosting innovation in the manufacturing sector by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bengaluru-based Steer World. This agreement aims to foster growth and promote sustainable practices across the industry.

Steer World commits to investing Rs 200 crore over the next five years, focusing on sustainable materials, automation technologies, and industrial innovation. The project is expected to result in over 300 high-skilled jobs, enhancing local employment and advancing workforce capabilities in advanced manufacturing techniques.

Babu Padmanabhan, the Founder and Managing Director of Steer World, emphasized the importance of partnerships with research institutions and industry stakeholders to develop next-generation technologies. With Karnataka's innovation-friendly environment, the state provides an ideal location for this ambitious expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

