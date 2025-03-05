Left Menu

Global Markets Jitter Amid Escalating Trade Tensions

Asian markets and US futures rose despite a tumultuous session on Wall Street, driven by US tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China. Tensions mount as these nations retaliate, prompting concerns about the global economy. Despite this, Asian indices and select US tech stocks saw gains amid market volatility.

Updated: 05-03-2025 12:48 IST
Asian markets and US futures experienced gains on Wednesday following a challenging day on Wall Street, as new US tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China came into full effect.

The tariffs led to immediate retaliatory actions, increasing global economic uncertainties, even as China's growth targets and Asian market indices showed resilience. Wall Street, however, faced hurdles, evidenced by losses across major indices.

Key US companies, particularly in technology and retail, braced for tariff-induced financial pressures, while nations impacted by the tariffs prepared significant countermeasures. Market dynamics remain fluid as stakeholders anticipate further policy adjustments.

