Pope Francis Recovering from Double Pneumonia
Pope Francis, aged 88, is hospitalized with double pneumonia at Rome's Gemelli hospital. The Vatican reported a peaceful night, as his treatment for a severe respiratory infection continues. The Pope was admitted on February 14 and is receiving evolving medical care to aid his recovery.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 13:05 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 13:05 IST
Pope Francis is recovering after being hospitalized with double pneumonia, the Vatican disclosed on Wednesday.
The 88-year-old was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on February 14 amid concerns over a severe respiratory infection.
The Holy See confirmed the Pope experienced a restful night as he continues to receive comprehensive care from medical professionals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pope Francis Hospitalized Amid Complex Respiratory Infection
Pope Francis Battles Complex Respiratory Infection
Pope Francis' Health Challenges: Navigating Critical Days at Gemelli Hospital
Pope Francis Battles Double Pneumonia at Rome's Gemelli Hospital
Pope Francis Shows Resilience in Pneumonia Battle at Gemelli Hospital