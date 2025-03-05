Left Menu

Pope Francis Recovering from Double Pneumonia

Pope Francis, aged 88, is hospitalized with double pneumonia at Rome's Gemelli hospital. The Vatican reported a peaceful night, as his treatment for a severe respiratory infection continues. The Pope was admitted on February 14 and is receiving evolving medical care to aid his recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 13:05 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 13:05 IST
Pope Francis

Pope Francis is recovering after being hospitalized with double pneumonia, the Vatican disclosed on Wednesday.

The 88-year-old was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on February 14 amid concerns over a severe respiratory infection.

The Holy See confirmed the Pope experienced a restful night as he continues to receive comprehensive care from medical professionals.

