Indian Housing Finance Market Poised for Impressive Growth

The Indian housing finance market is projected to nearly double to Rs 77-81 trillion by 2029-30, growing at a 15-16% CAGR. Driven by strong structural factors and government incentives, banks and Housing Finance Companies both show room for expansion as residential property sales remain robust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 13:14 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 13:14 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian housing finance market, currently valued at Rs 33 trillion, is anticipated to grow significantly. According to CareEdge Ratings, this sector is set to expand at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15-16% from 2024-25 to 2029-30, reaching approximately Rs 77-81 trillion.

CareEdge Ratings attributes this growth to strong structural factors and favorable government policies, rendering housing finance an attractive asset for lenders. The residential property market drives this momentum, having grown by 74% since 2019 to 4.6 lakh units in 2024. Despite a normalization in 2024 sales performance, buyer confidence remains strong.

Between 2021 and 2024, banks, including the impact of the HDFC Ltd merger, experienced a 17% CAGR in the housing loan sector, while Housing Finance Companies (HFCs) saw a 12% increase. Despite banks holding a dominant market share of 74.5% as of March 2024, the strengths of both banks and HFCs suggest ample growth potential. HFCs maintained a stable market share of 19% in March 2024, with their loan portfolio rising by 13.2% to Rs 9.6 trillion in 2023-24, aligning with growth estimates.

The retail segment remains crucial for HFCs, with their asset quality markedly improving as evidenced by a drop in gross non-performing assets to 2.2% in March 2024, down from 4.3% in March 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

