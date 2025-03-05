Global Tensions Rise Amid U.S. Legal and Trade Battles

The business pages of the New York Times highlight some impactful events. Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur, faced a legal setback when a U.S. court denied his attempt to prevent OpenAI from shifting to a for-profit model.

In another legal move, the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau decided to drop a legal case against three major banks regarding their management of the payment service Zelle. Global trade tensions also escalated with Canada and China announcing retaliatory tariffs in response to new U.S. tariffs. Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum hinted at possible countermeasures.

Amidst these events, ABC reported a significant 8% decrease in Oscars viewership, according to Nielsen data, reflecting changing audience dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)