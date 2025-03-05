Left Menu

Global Tensions Rise Amid U.S. Legal and Trade Battles

The New York Times business section reports significant developments: Elon Musk's failed court motion against OpenAI, the U.S. dropping a lawsuit against banks over Zelle, and international reactions to U.S. tariffs. Additionally, ABC noted an 8% decline in Oscars viewership this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 13:19 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 13:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The business pages of the New York Times highlight some impactful events. Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur, faced a legal setback when a U.S. court denied his attempt to prevent OpenAI from shifting to a for-profit model.

In another legal move, the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau decided to drop a legal case against three major banks regarding their management of the payment service Zelle. Global trade tensions also escalated with Canada and China announcing retaliatory tariffs in response to new U.S. tariffs. Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum hinted at possible countermeasures.

Amidst these events, ABC reported a significant 8% decrease in Oscars viewership, according to Nielsen data, reflecting changing audience dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

