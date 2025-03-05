Left Menu

Ducati Accelerates Indian Market Expansion with New Motocross Bikes

Italian superbike manufacturer Ducati plans to introduce motocross bikes in the Indian market by 2026. The company aims to strengthen its product range with new models including upgraded ones like Scambler and Multistrada. Ducati expects continued growth with a strong demand for high-performance motorcycles.

Ducati, the renowned Italian superbike manufacturer, is set to make a significant impact on the Indian market by launching its motocross bikes next year. This is part of Ducati's strategy to enhance its product offerings in one of the world's largest markets, a top executive revealed on Wednesday.

According to Bipul Chandra, Managing Director of Ducati India, the introduction of new variants of popular models such as Scambler and Multistrada are on the cards. Ducati has already made a mark in international competitions with its motocross bikes, and this excitement is now set to enter the Indian segment in 2026.

The company recently launched the 2025 Panigale V4 in India, showcasing its commitment to delivering high-performance motorcycles. With the Indian superbike market thriving, driven by a passionate community of riders, Ducati forecasts further sales growth in 2025, following a robust 6-7% increase in 2024.

