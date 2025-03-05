Left Menu

Uttarakhand vs. Himachal Pradesh: A Tale of Two Industrialization Strategies

Uttarakhand outperformed Himachal Pradesh in industrialization due to planned industrial estates, significantly boosting its economy and tax revenue. A study compared both states' growth, highlighting the multiplier effect of manufacturing and the positive impact of targeted policies over two decades.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 16:42 IST
A recent study reveals that Uttarakhand has surpassed Himachal Pradesh in industrial growth over the past two decades. According to the EAC-PM Working Paper, Uttarakhand's strategy of planned industrialization in designated estates was more effective than Himachal's approach of allowing companies to buy land directly from farmers.

The paper, titled 'The Great Convergence: A Case Study of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh (2000 to 2020)', highlights how the manufacturing sector's growth has had a multiplier effect on Uttarakhand's overall economy and tax base. Co-authored by Shamika Ravi and Alok Kumar, the study examines the impact of the Union Government's 2003 Concessional Industrial Package for Hill States.

While both states implemented similar industrial policies, their differing approaches to land use led to varied economic outcomes. Uttarakhand's strategy resulted in a 9.5-fold growth in its industrial economy, compared to Himachal's 4.6-fold growth. This industrial transformation has significantly increased Uttarakhand's State's Own Tax Revenue base, doubling approximately every five years.

