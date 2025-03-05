Left Menu

Happy New Homes 2025: Pioneering India's Digital Real Estate Future

Housing.com is launching its 8th annual virtual property event, Happy New Homes 2025, from March 10 to April 10, aiming to revolutionize India's real estate sector. With participation from over 4,400 developers, the event covers 34 cities, offering a comprehensive and transparent homebuying experience through innovative technological solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 17:04 IST
India's leading real estate platform, Housing.com, is set to unveil the Happy New Homes 2025, a month-long virtual property event to take place from March 10 through April 10. Expanding its reach to 34 Indian cities, the event promises an unprecedented digital homebuying experience.

The 8th edition of this flagship event features collaborations with over 4,400 developers, signaling a major leap in digital real estate. The event showcases top-tier residential projects and offers an array of cutting-edge innovations to enhance transparency and buyer confidence.

Participants can expect professionally crafted project videos and extensively verified listings, ensuring a seamless purchasing experience. The event's expansive marketing campaign includes coverage during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, ensuring widespread visibility and engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

