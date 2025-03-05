Left Menu

Market Rebound: Tariff Relief and Tax Cuts Boost Investor Optimism

U.S. stock index futures rose sharply after a top official suggested President Trump might ease tariffs with key trade partners. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick indicated potential relief on import tariffs, boosting automotive stocks. Trump's commitment to tax cuts further bolstered market sentiment in early trading.

05-03-2025
U.S. stock index futures experienced a notable recovery on Wednesday, bouncing back from a previous selloff. This comes after Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick hinted that President Donald Trump could potentially ease tariffs against major trade partners.

The potential tariff relief, particularly on imports like cars and autoparts complying with the U.S.-Mexico-Canada free-trade agreement, was positively received, with automotive stocks like Ford, General Motors, and Tesla seeing gains. The promise of extended 2017 tax cuts from Trump further lifted investor sentiment.

Market movements are also influenced by expectations of lower borrowing costs set by the Federal Reserve and geopolitical developments in Europe, where Germany's recent policy changes spurred a 3.5% rise in the Dax. Additionally, Wall Street is closely monitoring economic indicators and is wary of Trump's proposed changes to semiconductor subsidies.

