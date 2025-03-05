Left Menu

EU Commits to Zero Emission Cars by 2035

The European Commission confirmed its 2035 goal for all new cars in the EU to have zero CO2 emissions. Transport Commissioner Apostolos Tsitsikostas affirmed the commitment, also outlining extended timelines for carmakers to meet specific targets. The plan includes gradual milestones for 2025 and 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 05-03-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 18:09 IST
EU Commits to Zero Emission Cars by 2035
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Commission reaffirmed its commitment on Wednesday to ensuring that by 2035, all new cars and vans sold within the European Union will emit zero CO2 emissions. This commitment includes intermediate targets set for 2030, confirming the EU's dedication to reducing vehicular emissions.

Transport Commissioner Apostolos Tsitsikostas emphasized the steadfast nature of these goals during a press briefing, highlighting that the targets set for 2025, 2030, and 2035 remain unchanged despite challenges faced by the automotive industry.

In a recent announcement, the European Commission also revealed that car manufacturers will be granted an extended timeline, now given three years, rather than one, to align with the new emission standards set for 2025, allowing for a more structured transition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025