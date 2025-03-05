EU Commits to Zero Emission Cars by 2035

The European Commission reaffirmed its commitment on Wednesday to ensuring that by 2035, all new cars and vans sold within the European Union will emit zero CO2 emissions. This commitment includes intermediate targets set for 2030, confirming the EU's dedication to reducing vehicular emissions.

Transport Commissioner Apostolos Tsitsikostas emphasized the steadfast nature of these goals during a press briefing, highlighting that the targets set for 2025, 2030, and 2035 remain unchanged despite challenges faced by the automotive industry.

In a recent announcement, the European Commission also revealed that car manufacturers will be granted an extended timeline, now given three years, rather than one, to align with the new emission standards set for 2025, allowing for a more structured transition.

(With inputs from agencies.)