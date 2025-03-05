Left Menu

Gensol Engineering Ltd Tackles Debt with Strategic Divestments

Gensol Engineering Ltd is addressing recent credit rating downgrades through asset divestments aimed at reducing debt. The firm plans to sell electric vehicles and a subsidiary to cut its liabilities. It emphasizes its commitment to transparency and aims to achieve zero net debt by leveraging proceeds from these sales.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 19:47 IST
Gensol Engineering Ltd Tackles Debt with Strategic Divestments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Gensol Engineering Ltd (GEL) announced plans to address recent credit rating downgrades and improve liquidity by selling assets, aiming to reduce debt significantly.

In response to ratings cuts by CARE and ICRA, the company cites short-term liquidity mismatches and emphasizes its strong financial position with an impressive order book and substantial growth in revenue and EBITDA.

Gensol denies any involvement in "falsification claims" and is committed to transparency and accountability, with plans for strategic divestments to lower its debt-equity ratio to 0.8 and eventually achieve zero net debt status.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025