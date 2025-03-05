Railway Ministry Centralizes Promotion Exams Amid Scandal

In a groundbreaking initiative, the Railway Ministry has entrusted the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) with the responsibility of managing all departmental promotion examinations via a centralized, computer-based system, according to official reports on Wednesday.

This strategic decision was influenced by the recent arrest of 26 officials from the East Central Railway in Uttar Pradesh's Mughal Sarai. They were implicated in leaking exam papers, with authorities seizing Rs 1.17 crore in cash, which triggered a call for more stringent exam processes.

Previously handled internally by railway divisions and zones, these exams have been marred by allegations of corruption and malpractice. The Ministry highlighted RRB's decade-long experience in ensuring transparency and integrity in examinations, which swayed the decision. The agency boasts a record of processing over 7.7 crore candidates since 2015 without security breaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)