Japan-India Business Cooperation Committee Delegation Meets PM Modi to Strengthen Economic Ties

A high-level delegation from the Japan-India Business Cooperation Committee (JIBCC), comprising 17 senior representatives from leading Japanese corporations, met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. The delegation was led by JIBCC Chairman, Mr. Tatsuo Yasunaga, and included key figures from sectors such as manufacturing, banking, airlines, pharmaceuticals, plant engineering, and logistics.

The meeting served as a platform to discuss strategic economic partnerships and deepen trade and investment ties between India and Japan. Mr. Yasunaga briefed Prime Minister Modi on the upcoming 48th Joint Meeting of Japan-India Business Cooperation Committee, which will be held on March 6, 2025, in New Delhi, in collaboration with its Indian counterpart, the India-Japan Business Cooperation Committee (IJBCC).

The discussions revolved around several priority areas, including:

Advancing high-quality and cost-effective manufacturing in India,

Expanding India's global manufacturing footprint with a focus on Africa,

Strengthening human resource development and bilateral exchanges between India and Japan.

Prime Minister Modi welcomed the ongoing expansion of Japanese businesses in India and reiterated his appreciation for Japan’s commitment to the ‘Make in India, Make for the World’ initiative. He also emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts in skill development, recognizing it as a cornerstone of India-Japan economic and technological cooperation.

This meeting underscores the growing synergy between the two nations and paves the way for deeper engagement in trade, innovation, and industrial growth. With Japan’s increasing investments in India’s manufacturing and infrastructure, the India-Japan business partnership is poised to play a crucial role in shaping the future of global supply chains.