Advancing Africa’s Development: AfDB and GIZ Convene Workshop on Global and Regional Public Goods

The African Development Bank (AfDB), in collaboration with the Deutschen Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), Germany’s Agency for International Cooperation, convened a high-level technical workshop on Global and Regional Public Goods (GRPGs). This event, held on February 17, 2025, in Abidjan, brought together more than 150 professionals from the Bank and its partners, both in person and virtually, to discuss strategies for integrating GRPGs into Africa’s development agenda.

The workshop was part of the implementation of AfDB’s newly approved Ten-Year Strategy (2024-2033), highlighting the role of GRPGs as catalysts for addressing critical development challenges across Africa. Participants explored ways in which the Bank can promote these goods by leveraging incentives and mobilizing resources to stimulate investment.

Key Discussions and Insights

The event featured in-depth discussions on the Bank’s initiatives in climate action, pandemic preparedness, food security, peacebuilding, and the Regional Public Goods Window. Representatives from the World Bank also shared their experiences in advancing GRPGs, offering valuable lessons and best practices.

Kevin Kariuki, AfDB’s Vice-President for Power, Energy, Climate, and Green Growth, emphasized the need for strategic partnerships and innovation to drive investments in GRPGs. He stated, “This workshop is pivotal in operationalizing the African Development Bank's Ten-Year Strategy. It allows us to identify best practices and lessons from global and regional experiences in providing public goods.”

Caroline Kende-Robb, the Bank Group’s Senior Director for Strategy and Operational Policies, underscored the importance of aligning GRPGs with the priorities of Regional Member Countries. She noted, “By supporting carefully selected global and regional public goods, we not only deliver cross-border benefits but also bolster Africa’s resilience to global trends and crises while leveraging regional strengths.”

Strategic Recommendations for Advancing GRPGs

Participants outlined key recommendations to enhance the integration of GRPGs into AfDB’s operations, including:

Embedding transboundary externalities into strategic planning, project selection, and analytical work.

Aligning national, regional, and global priorities to optimize project development.

Establishing coordination mechanisms for managing regional commons, such as transboundary water resources, and applying a GRPG perspective to food and energy security.

Developing standardized templates and guidelines for GRPG operations, including robust monitoring and evaluation frameworks.

Creating dedicated financial instruments or funding windows to support GRPG investments across multiple sectors.

Strengthening Partnerships and Mobilizing Resources

A major theme of the workshop was the need for strengthened collaboration with multilateral development banks, private sector stakeholders, and other international organizations to mobilize additional resources for GRPGs in Africa. There was a shared consensus that investing in GRPGs is essential to accelerating Africa’s development and supporting countries in setting their economic and social priorities.

Next Steps: Mainstreaming GRPGs Across AfDB Operations

To advance these discussions, AfDB’s Strategy and Operational Policies Department will coordinate with other Bank departments and external partners to implement the workshop’s recommendations. One of the key initiatives moving forward is the development of a comprehensive handbook for mainstreaming GRPGs across the Bank’s lending and non-lending operations. This handbook will serve as a vital tool in guiding project design, implementation, and evaluation to maximize the impact of GRPG investments.

By integrating GRPGs into its broader development strategy, AfDB reaffirms its commitment to fostering sustainable growth, resilience, and regional cooperation across Africa.