Five dead as car hits truck in Chhattisgarh's Raipur district

Four occupants of the car died on the spot, while one succumbed to injuries later. A police team is at the spot, the official informed.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 06-03-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 16:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Five persons were killed on Thursday in Chhattisgarh's Raipur district after their car jumped a road divider and crashed into a truck, a police official said.

The accident took place on national highway 53 under Mandir Hasaud police station limits, he said.

''The car was on its way to Arang when the driver lost control. Four occupants of the car died on the spot, while one succumbed to injuries later. A police team is at the spot,'' the official informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

