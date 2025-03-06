Left Menu

Director and Writer Ronak Kamat Pens a Hit. 'Power of Paanch' that has secured its position in Ormax Top 5 for Six Weeks

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-03-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 17:49 IST
VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 6: Acclaimed director and writer Ronak Kamat is riding a wave of success with his latest show, 'Power of Paanch' which has secured a spot in the Ormax Top 5 for six consecutive weeks. The show's sustained popularity is a testament to its compelling storytelling, driven by Kamat's sharp writing and narrative expertise. At the heart of its success is the 31-year-old creative powerhouse from Goa, who penned the screenplay and dialogues for over 20 episodes.

Known for its unique and youthful format, 'Power of Paanch' showcased Kamat's ability to craft sharp, engaging narratives and compelling dialogues. This has played a pivotal role in making the series a favourite among viewers. With the show maintaining its momentum on the Ormax charts, Kamat is overwhelmed by the love it continues to receive. Expressing his gratitude for the response, Kamat shared, "Writing for Power of Paanch has been an incredibly rewarding journey. The format allowed me to experiment with storytelling in ways I hadn't before, and seeing the audience connect with it so deeply is truly fulfilling. The love the show has received week after week is a reminder that audiences are always ready for fresh, bold narratives."

Before this, Kamat made his global screenwriting debut with PI Meena, the Amazon Prime series created by Arindam Mitra, starring Tanya Maniktala. His ability to weave layered narratives earned him widespread recognition, further solidifying his place in the industry. Now, with multiple television and film projects in the pipeline, Kamat continues to shape compelling stories that captivate audiences. As Indian content evolves, Ronak Kamat proves that fresh, bold storytelling is here to stay, and he is one of the young voices leading the charge.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

