CISF creates domain experts to become future-ready force, says DG R S Bhatti

The CISF has created experts in ten domains including aviation security, Information Technology, anti-drone solutions, and fire management to enhance its surveillance and security of national assets, its Director General Rajwinder Singh Bhatti said on Thursday.

These domain experts who will also be from other fields like training, battle craft, weapons & tactics will undergo advanced training soon and will become the drivers of new knowledge, technology, and skill in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), he said.

''This new initiative will make CISF a future-ready force... Our aim is to build a force that offers world-class security solutions by bringing new technology and new skills into the sector,'' Bhatti told reporters here while speaking in connection with the 56th CISF Raising Day to be observed on March 7 at Rajadithya Chozhan RTC, Thakkolam, in which Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be the chief guest.

The CISF, he said was getting upgraded with technology and was also increasing its strength. ''Last one year we recruited 50,000 personnel and 15-20 thousand new personnel will additionally be recruited every year. There will be new induction in the days ahead to meet the growing demands,'' he said and added that as the nation's needs changed, the CISF will be ready to fulfill the responsibility given to it.

Presently, CISF is two-lakh strong force and providing security to 359 vital installations including the Parliament House Complex, spread across 25 states and 5 Union Territories.

He said the CISF has prepared a security road map for all ports in the country by incorporating the stringent procedures of International Ship and Port Facility Security Code (ISPS Code) of International Maritime Organisation (IMO) and MHA's guidelines for security of ports. The organisation was ready to train and support private sector agencies deployed in ports.

The CISF will have its first all Women Battalion for national security and two new battalions have been approved by the Home Ministry, thus taking the total CISF Battalions to 15.

On the welfare front, he said for first time, the CISF introduced choice-based posting covering 98 percent of personnel, allowing those with 10 plus years of service to list ten preferred locations. Priority and special consideration in postings was accorded to women, working couples, and superannuating personnel.

About 300 young talented sportspersons will be recruited this year and trained for the Olympics 2036. Also, a 30-member CISF women's hockey team was being formed for the first time.

Training of CISF sports team was in full-swing for the World Police and Fire Games-2025 scheduled at Birmingham, Alabama (USA) from June 27 to July 6, he said.

