Left Menu

Three killed in roof collapse in WCL mine in MP's Betul district

The deceased are assistant manager Govind Kosariya 37, mining sirdar mining supervisor or foreman Ramprasad Chauhan 46 and overman official responsible for supervising and managing mining operations, ensuring safety, and overseeing the work of subordinate officials and competent persons Ramdev Pandole 49, Suryavanshi said.WCL officials have been asked to provide assistance under life cover scheme to the families of the deceased immediately, he added.Two of the deceased were locals, while the third person was from Kawardha in neighbouring Chhattisgarh.

PTI | Betul | Updated: 06-03-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 22:50 IST
Three killed in roof collapse in WCL mine in MP's Betul district
  • Country:
  • India

Three men, including an assistant manager, were killed after a roof collapsed in a coal mine of Western Coalfields Limited in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district on Thursday, police said.

The accident occurred in the underground mine of WCL, a subsidiary of state-owned Coal India Limited, in Chhatarpur area, about 65 km from the district headquarters, officials said.

Three WCL workers who were pulled out from under the debris after a roof collapse in the coal mine are dead, Superintendent of Police Nischal Jharia told PTI from the hospital where the victims were taken.

Collector Narendra Kumar Suryavanshi said the accident occurred approximately 4 kilometres down inside the mine.

''All three employees died inside the mine. The doctors declared them dead. The deceased are assistant manager Govind Kosariya (37), 'mining sirdar' (mining supervisor or foreman) Ramprasad Chauhan (46) and overman (official responsible for supervising and managing mining operations, ensuring safety, and overseeing the work of subordinate officials and competent persons) Ramdev Pandole (49),'' Suryavanshi said.

WCL officials have been asked to provide assistance under life cover scheme to the families of the deceased immediately, he added.

Two of the deceased were locals, while the third person was from Kawardha in neighbouring Chhattisgarh. His family is being contacted, SP Jharia said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he added. According to locals, the roof collapsed around 3 pm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

 United States
2
Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

 Russian Federation
3
Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudification'

Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudificati...

 Global
4
Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025