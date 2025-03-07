Pope Francis remained stable in hospital on Thursday, with no new crises, Vatican says
Pope Francis, battling pneumonia in hospital for nearly three weeks, remained stable on Thursday and did not have any new episodes of respiratory crisis, the Vatican said.
Francis, 88, was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on February 14 with a severe respiratory infection that has required continuously evolving treatment.
