North Korea criticises US, South Korea joint military drills
North Korea criticised on Friday annual joint military drills planned by the United States and South Korea, saying it will worsen the situation on the Korean Peninsula, state media KCNA said.
- Country:
- South Korea
North Korea criticised on Friday annual joint military drills planned by the United States and South Korea, saying it will worsen the situation on the Korean Peninsula, state media KCNA said. Annual South Korean and U.S. military exercises called Freedom Shield are due to begin on Monday and run until March 20, aiming to strengthen readiness for threats such as North Korea, Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) previously said.
The drills will "deteriorate circumstances in the Korean Peninsula," KCNA said. "We have already made it clear that if the United States continues to renew its ... military demonstrations, we will have no choice but to renew ... strategic deterrence," KCNA said without elaborating.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
North Korea Criticizes AUKUS Nuclear Submarine Deal
High-Stakes Trial: South Korean President Faces Historic Court Battle
Political Storm: South Korean President Battles Rebellion Charges
Impeachment Tension: South Korean Police Build Case Against Yoon Suk Yeol
OpenAI Targets Malicious AI Use in China and North Korea