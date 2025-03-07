Man, daughter killed in mishap in Kerala's Thrissur

A 42-year-old man and his daughter lost their lives after the car they were travelling in crashed into a tree in Koratty near here on Friday morning, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Jaimon and his daughter Joyna (11), both natives of Kothamangalam in Ernakulam district. Three others sustained injuries in the accident and were admitted to a private hospital in Koratty, they said.

The car was heading to Palakkad when the accident occurred around 6 am.

Jaimon's wife Manju (38), son Joyel (13), and relative Alan (17) suffered minor injuries, according to police sources.

The car overturned after hitting the tree, and an initial investigation suggests the accident may have been caused by the driver falling asleep at the wheel, the sources said.

