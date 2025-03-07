Dipak Desai's 'Yaadon Ke Gubbare' Wins Dadasaheb Phalke Indian Television Award 2025 for Best Book of the Year

VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 7: Renowned author Dipak Desai has been honored with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Indian Television Award 2025 for his Poetry book "Yaadon Ke Gubbare". The award was presented by Filmora Company Chairman Akhilesh Singh at a grand ceremony held at the Sahara Five-Star Hotel in Mumbai. The event witnessed the presence of notable personalities from the fields of literature, cinema, and television, making it a significant occasion in the literary and entertainment world.

Yaadon Ke Gubbare has received widespread acclaim for its evocative storytelling and emotional depth, making a lasting impact on readers. The book, which explores themes of nostalgia, emotions, and human relationships, has struck a chord with audiences and critics alike. The recognition as the Best Book of the Year highlights its literary significance and Desai's contribution to contemporary Indian literature. The Dadasaheb Phalke Indian Television Awards celebrate excellence in the entertainment and literary fields, honoring individuals who have made a remarkable impact. This year's ceremony was a grand affair, recognizing outstanding achievements across various creative disciplines. Several notable figures from the film and television industry, along with esteemed writers and poets, were in attendance, adding prestige to the event.

Apart from this honor, Dipak Desai has previously been recognized by the Governor of Maharashtra, former Union Minister Rupalaji, and the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand for his contributions to literature. His book Yug Purush Narendra Modi, dedicated to India's Prime Minister, was inaugurated by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, further cementing Desai's reputation as a prominent literary figure. His work has continued to receive appreciation for its depth and literary merit, further establishing him as a significant voice in Indian writing. Upon receiving the award, Desai expressed his gratitude, stating, "This recognition is a testament to the power of words and the emotions they evoke. Writing Yaadon Ke Gubbare was a deeply personal journey, and I am truly humbled by the love and appreciation it has received. I dedicate this honor to my readers, who have embraced my work wholeheartedly."

The award ceremony underscored the growing appreciation for Indian literature and the impact of storytelling in shaping cultural narratives. With more recognition being given to literary achievements, the event highlighted the evolving landscape of Indian writing and the role of books in influencing society and emotions.

